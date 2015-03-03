FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Set-top box maker Pace says new orders to spur revenue growth
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
March 3, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

Set-top box maker Pace says new orders to spur revenue growth

Noor Zainab Hussain

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pace Plc PIC.L forecast better-than-expected revenue for the current year as it steps up shipments of set-top boxes and other new products launched in the second half of 2014.

The British company's shares rose as much as 8.6 percent to rank among the top gainers on the FTSE-250 Midcap Index .FTMC on Tuesday morning.

Chief Executive Mike Pulli said Pace expected to build on a strong second half to 2014, when it won big orders from U.S. cable operators Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) and AT&T Inc (T.N).

“We launched a lot of key products and (won) a lot of key customers,” Pulli said, adding that the company had already begun to ship products to meet these orders.

Pace, which supplies decoders and develops technology used by pay-TV and broadband providers, forecast 2015 revenue of about $2.75 billion, slightly above the average analyst forecast of $2.74 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said in November that Comcast would use Pace’s wireless and ethernet enabled set-top boxes and video gateway as part of its X1 next-generation television service.

At the time, Pace also said it would develop and deploy digital video recording set-top boxes to AT&T.

Pace said it expected 2015 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) of about $255 million. Adjusted EBITA rose 24.5 percent to $241.1 million last year.

The company’s full-year 2014 pretax profit rose 34.3 percent to $175.7 million. Revenue rose 6.1 percent to $2.62 billion.

Pace’s shares rose 7.4 percent to 360.5 pence on the London Stock Exchange at 1005 GMT (5:05 a.m. EST).

Editing by Anupama Dwivedi and Robin Paxton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.