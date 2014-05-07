Shallow quake measuring 6.1 magnitude strikes off PNG: USGS

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A shallow quake measuring 6.1 magnitude struck off Papua new Guinea’s Bougainville Island on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there were immediate reports of damage and no tsunami warning issued.

The tremor, centered 110 km (68 miles) southwest of the town of Arawa on Bougainville, was just 1 km (0.6 miles) deep.

The region has been rocked by numerous strong earthquakes in recent weeks, the strongest measuring magnitude 7.5 on April 19.