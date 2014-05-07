FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shallow quake measuring 6.1 magnitude strikes off PNG: USGS
#World News
May 7, 2014 / 4:55 AM / 3 years ago

Shallow quake measuring 6.1 magnitude strikes off PNG: USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A shallow quake measuring 6.1 magnitude struck off Papua new Guinea’s Bougainville Island on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there were immediate reports of damage and no tsunami warning issued.

The tremor, centered 110 km (68 miles) southwest of the town of Arawa on Bougainville, was just 1 km (0.6 miles) deep.

The region has been rocked by numerous strong earthquakes in recent weeks, the strongest measuring magnitude 7.5 on April 19.

Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Ron Popeski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
