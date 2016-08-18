FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Pacific Exploration says creditors approve restructuring plan
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Putin's weird war gets riskier
Commentary
Putin's weird war gets riskier
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
August 18, 2016 / 12:26 AM / a year ago

Pacific Exploration says creditors approve restructuring plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian oil producer Pacific Exploration & Production Corp said on Wednesday it a majority of its creditors approved a restructuring plan, which will help it emerge from bankruptcy.

The company had filed for creditor protection in Canada in April as it grappled with a prolonged slump in oil prices.

Pacific Exploration said the restructuring plan was approved by 98.4 percent of the affected creditors including Catalyst Capital Group, which represented 97.2 percent in value of the eligible voting claims.

Pacific Exploration said it intends to seek an order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for sanctioning of the restructuring plan at a hearing scheduled for Aug. 23.

The company said it expects to implement and complete the restructuring transaction late in the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.