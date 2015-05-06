FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alfa, Harbour Energy offer to buy Pacific Rubiales for C$6.50/share
#Deals
May 6, 2015 / 5:01 AM / 2 years ago

Alfa, Harbour Energy offer to buy Pacific Rubiales for C$6.50/share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp PRE.TO said Mexican conglomerate Alfa Sab de CV (ALFAA.MX) and Harbour Energy Ltd have offered C$6.50 per share, valuing the oil and gas company at about C$2.05 billon ($2.08 billion).

The offer represents a premium of 35 percent to Pacific Rubiales’ closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Alfa and Harbour Energy have agreed to acquire Pacific Rubiales for C$6 billion ($4.97 billion), including debt.

Toronto-based Pacific Rubiales is the largest independent oil and gas producer in Latin America and its shares are also listed in Colombia.

Pacific Rubiales constituted a special committee, which has engaged an independent financial adviser to deliver a formal valuation, it said.

Alfa, which already owns an 18.95 percent stake in Pacific Rubiales, has businesses in oil and gas, branded foods, aluminum auto components, petrochemicals, information technology and telecommunications services.

Harbour Energy is a joint venture between Asian commodity trader Noble Group Ltd (NOBG.SI) and U.S. private-equity firm EIG Global Energy Partners.

Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
