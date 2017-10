MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Shares in Australian underwear manufacturer Pacific Brands PBG.AX slumped 7 percent on Tuesday after the company said takeover talks with various parties including KKR & Co (KKR.N) have ended without any offers.

The shares, which had jumped 14 percent in January when KKR first approached the firm, dropped 7.3 percent to A$0.575 at 2309 GMT.