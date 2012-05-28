FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pacific Rubiales ups stake in CGX Energy to enter Guyana
May 28, 2012 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

Pacific Rubiales ups stake in CGX Energy to enter Guyana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oil producer Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp PRE.TO will raise its stake in CGX Energy Inc (OYL.V) to 35 percent by paying C$30 million, as it looks to enter offshore oil plays in Guyana, which is devising policies to reduce dependence on oil imports.

Pacific Rubiales owns 58.7 million, or about 18 percent, of CGX shares, according to Thomson Reuters data.

CGX started drilling off Guyana’s coast for the first time in a decade after the South American nation invited Spanish oil company Repsol (REP.MC) and CGX to explore for oil.

Pacific Rubiales will buy 85.7 million units, which will consist of one common CGX share and half of one common share warrant, for 35 Canadian cents a share.

Each warrant will entitle Pacific Rubiales to buy one additional common share of CGX at an exercise price of 60 Canadian cents per share, within an 18 month period following issuance of the units.

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon

