Pacira Pharma pain drug fails late-stage trial
#Health News
August 1, 2013 / 8:26 PM / 4 years ago

Pacira Pharma pain drug fails late-stage trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc said its lead drug did not meet the main goal in a late-stage trial of reducing pain for patients undergoing a surgical procedure called posterolateral thoracotomy.

Pacira said the company did not meet the main goal of reducing pain scores over 72 hours, compared with a placebo.

The results are from a second late-stage study of the drug, Exparel, which is already approved as a single-dose injection to treat postsurgical pain.

Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

