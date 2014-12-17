FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telstra in talks with Pacnet for potential acquisition
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 17, 2014 / 5:05 AM / 3 years ago

Telstra in talks with Pacnet for potential acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s largest telecom services provider Telstra Corporation Ltd (TLS.AX) on Tuesday said it was in talks with the owners of Pacnet Ltd to buy the undersea cable operator.

Earlier Bloomberg had reported, citing a source, that the two companies were nearing an agreement, in a deal that would give Telstra ownership of more than 46,000 kilometers (29,000 miles) of submarine cable between Asia and the United States.

“There is no certainty that any transaction will take place as a result of these discussions,” Telstra said in a statement, in response to the Bloomberg story.

Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.