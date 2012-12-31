FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Afghan Taliban freed in Pakistan close to Mullah Omar: official
#World News
December 31, 2012 / 3:59 PM / 5 years ago

Afghan Taliban freed in Pakistan close to Mullah Omar: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan Taliban figures freed from detention in Pakistan were close to the movement’s reclusive leader, Mullah Mohammad Omar, and could help the Kabul government with peace efforts, a senior Afghan official said on Monday.

“Their release will certainly have a positive impact on the mindsets of other senior Taliban, especially on field commanders who took orders from them for years,” the official who is close to reconciliation efforts, told Reuters.

Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Alison Williams

