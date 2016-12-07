FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Austrian, Chinese victims of Pakistan crash worked for Andritz group
#World News
December 7, 2016 / 8:18 PM / 9 months ago

Austrian, Chinese victims of Pakistan crash worked for Andritz group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - The two Austrians and a Chinese man who died in a plane crash in Pakistan worked for Austrian engineering group Andritz on a hydropower project in the north of the country, a spokesman for the company said on Wednesday.

None of the 47 passengers on the Pakistan International Airlines flight heading for Islamabad survived the plane's crash into a mountain in northern Pakistan.

Andritz, an Austrian blue chip company with around 25,500 employees worldwide, builds machinery and provides services for hydro-power plants and the steel and paper industry.

The spokesman added that the Chinese man had worked for Andritz's Chinese unit.

"Our compassion is with the families, whom we will give any support," he said.

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Hugh Lawson

