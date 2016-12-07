Pakistan military recovers 21 bodies from plane crash site: statement

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan's army has recovered 21 bodies from the wreckage of a Pakistan International Airlines plane which crashed in a mountainous northern region on Wednesday, the military said.

"Rescue effort continues. 21 bodies recovered so far," the military's media wing, ISPR, said in a short statement.

Witnesses from the crash site in the Havelian area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, about 125 km (77 miles) north of Islamabad, said there were unlikely to be any survivors.