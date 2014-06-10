FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistani forces seal off area around Karachi airport academy
#World News
June 10, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

Pakistani forces seal off area around Karachi airport academy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KARACHI Pakistan (Reuters) - Pakistani forces cordoned off the area around a Karachi airport academy and searched the neighborhood for militants after the building came under gunfire earlier in the day, a Reuters reporter at the scene said.

“The shooting came from a nearby shanty settlement towards the ASF (Airport Security Force) academy,” said a senior police officer. “Police are launching a search operation now.”

Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan, Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

