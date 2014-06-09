FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistani Taliban claim responsibility for Karachi airport attack
June 9, 2014 / 5:02 AM / 3 years ago

Pakistani Taliban claim responsibility for Karachi airport attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Smoke billows from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

PESHAWAR Pakistan (Reuters) - Pakistan’s Taliban claimed responsibility for an attack on the country’s busiest airport on Monday, saying it was revenge for the army’s air strikes in areas along the Afghan border where the insurgents are based.

“We carried out this attack on the Karachi airport and it is a message to the Pakistan government that we are still alive to react over the killings of innocent people in bomb attacks on their villages,” said Shahidullah Shahid, a Taliban spokesman.

Reporting by Jibran Ahmed; Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Robert Birsel

