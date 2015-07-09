FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pakistani provincial mines minister arrested on suspicion of graft
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 9, 2015 / 2:52 PM / 2 years ago

Pakistani provincial mines minister arrested on suspicion of graft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) - Authorities in northwestern Pakistan arrested a provincial minister for mines and minerals on suspicion of embezzlement, the government’s anti-corruption commission said on Thursday.

The commission in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrested Zia Ullah Afridi, affiliated with the province’s ruling Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf party, a statement from the Ehtesab Commission said.

Afridi will be brought before a special court over the misappropriation of billions of rupees (tens of millions of dollars) of provincial government funds, it said.

No other details were immediately available.

Reporting by Jibran Ahmad; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.