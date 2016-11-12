Islamic State claims Pakistan shrine attack that killed at least 25 people

(Reuters) - The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility on Saturday for an attack on a shrine in southwest Pakistan that killed at least 25 people, according to a statement released by the group's news agency.

The attack took place shortly after sunset on Saturday evening, targeting worshippers at the shrine in the remote Khuzdar district of Pakistan's Baluchistan province.

The IS statement said 35 people had been killed and more than 95 wounded in the attack, although local officials could only confirm 25 fatalities.

"Thirty-five visitors of the Shia shrine were killed and 95 injured in a martyrdom attack by Islamic State fighters targeting the shrine in Baluchistan in Pakistan," read the statement.