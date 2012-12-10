Eight killed as Taliban suicide bombers attack Pakistan police station

Security forces stand at the site of a suicide bomb blast in Bannu December 10, 2012. Four Taliban suicide bombers attacked a police station in northwest Pakistan on Monday, killing at least eight policemen and local residents, security officials said. REUTERS/Zahid Mohammad

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan (Reuters) - Four Taliban suicide bombers attacked a police station in northwest Pakistan on Monday, killing at least eight police and local residents, security officials said.

The Pakistan Taliban took responsibility for the attack near Bannu in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, close to the border with Afghanistan, a hotbed of insurgency where attacks on security forces are common.

“Three suicide bombers blew themselves up, while one was shot by police before he could blow himself up,” an intelligence source said.

A spokesman for the militant group said the bombing was revenge for the killing of the nephew of former leader Baitullah Mehsud last month. Baitullah died in a U.S. drone strike in 2009.