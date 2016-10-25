FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Islamic State claims attack on Pakistani police college
October 25, 2016 / 8:08 AM / 10 months ago

Islamic State claims attack on Pakistani police college

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Militant group Islamic State on Tuesday claimed responsibility for an attack on a police academy in the Pakistani city of Quetta, in which masked gunmen killed at least 59 people and wounded more than 100.

The attack was carried out by "Islamic State fighters", the group's Amaq news agency said.

In August, Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on a gathering of mourners at a hospital in Quetta that killed 70 people. But that attack was also claimed by Pakistani Taliban faction Jamaat-ur-Ahrar.

Reporting by Asad Hashim in Islamabad and Asma Alsharif in Cairo; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

