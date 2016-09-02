FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least 12 killed, 52 wounded in attack on Pakistan court: rescue official
#World News
September 2, 2016 / 6:11 AM / a year ago

At least 12 killed, 52 wounded in attack on Pakistan court: rescue official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) - At least 12 people were killed and 52 wounded when two bomb blasts were detonated outside a district court in northwestern Pakistan on Friday, a rescue official said.

"So far we recovered 12 bodies of the lawyers, police personnel and civilians. Besides this, we rescued 52 injured, including lawyers, police personnel and civilians from the spot," Haris Habib, chief rescue officer in the city of Mardan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where the blasts took place, told Reuters.

Reporting by Jibran Ahmad: writing by Drazen Jorgic

