At least five killed in attack on Hazaras in Pakistani city of Quetta
#World News
October 4, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

At least five killed in attack on Hazaras in Pakistani city of Quetta

Gul Yousufzai

2 Min Read

QUETTA Pakistan (Reuters) - At least five people were killed and dozens wounded in a suspected suicide attack on a predominantly Shi‘ite Hazara neighborhood of the volatile Pakistani city of Quetta on Saturday, police said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility.

Last year, members of Quetta’s Hazara community, an ethnic minority in predominantly Sunni Muslim Pakistan, staged a sit-in in protest at their lack of protection, refusing to bury the bodies of people killed in a bomb blast in a Shi‘ite commercial area of the city.

Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, a radical Sunni Pakistani militant group, has carried out many gun and bomb attacks on Quetta’s Hazaras the past.

The latest attack took place outside a local high school, police said, on the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha. The explosion reverberated across the city.

“The dead included two women who came for Eid shopping,” said policeman Razaq Cheema. “In total, five people were killed and 27 people, including two women, were wounded.”

Writitng by Maria Golovnina

