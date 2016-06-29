FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Gunmen kill four security officials in Pakistan's Quetta
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 29, 2016 / 4:41 PM / a year ago

Gunmen kill four security officials in Pakistan's Quetta

Paramedics inspect the body of one of four Frontier Corps personnel killed by gunmen in Quetta, Pakistan, June 29, 2016.Naseer Ahmed

Gul Yousafzai

2 Min Read

Quetta, PAKISTAN (Reuters) - Gunmen shot dead four paramilitary officials in Pakistan's western city of Quetta on Wednesday, police said, a day after four policemen were killed in a region that is to host a $46 billion China-Pakistan economic corridor.

Police said the officials of the paramilitary Frontier Corps were patrolling in their official vehicle when they were attacked. Two officers died on the spot while another two succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

"Four of our soldiers have been killed in a terrorist attack," Khan Wasey, the spokesman for the paramilitary force said on Wednesday. No militant group claimed responsibility.

Quetta is the capital of Baluchistan province, rich in resources and at the heart of multi-billion-dollar energy and infrastructure projects which China and Pakistan are planning along a corridor stretching from the Arabian Sea to China's Xinjiang region.

The province, the poorest and least developed in Pakistan, has suffered nearly a decade of separatist violence against the government and non-Baluch ethnic groups.

Baluch activists and human rights groups accuse the military of carrying out a campaign of kidnapping, torture and extrajudicial killing of suspected separatists, and a security crackdown has severely limited freedom of movement.

Writing by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.