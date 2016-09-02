FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistani Taliban faction claims attack on Christian area
September 2, 2016 / 6:17 AM / a year ago

Pakistani Taliban faction claims attack on Christian area

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) - The Pakistani Taliban faction Jamaat-ur-Ahrar on Friday claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a Christian neighborhood in northwestern Pakistan where at least one security guard was killed.

Taliban spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan said there were "several deaths" in the attack on the neighborhood near Warsak Dam, in the Khyber tribal region, 20 km (12 miles) northwest of the city of Peshawar.

The military said four attackers wearing suicide vests and carrying firearms were killed.

Reporting by Jibran Ahmad; writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
