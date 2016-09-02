Pakistani Taliban faction claims attack on Christian area

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) - The Pakistani Taliban faction Jamaat-ur-Ahrar on Friday claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a Christian neighborhood in northwestern Pakistan where at least one security guard was killed.

Taliban spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan said there were "several deaths" in the attack on the neighborhood near Warsak Dam, in the Khyber tribal region, 20 km (12 miles) northwest of the city of Peshawar.

The military said four attackers wearing suicide vests and carrying firearms were killed.