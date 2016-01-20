FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistani Taliban spokesman denies movement is behind deadly university attack
#World News
January 20, 2016 / 11:10 AM / 2 years ago

Pakistani Taliban spokesman denies movement is behind deadly university attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - The official spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban said on Wednesday that the Islamist movement was not behind the deadly attack on a university that killed at least 19 people.

The written statement by spokesman Muhammad Khorasani

came hours after a senior Taliban commander said four of his fighters launched the assault on Wednesday at Bacha Khan University in Charsadda in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The reason for the conflicting statements was not immediately clear.

Reporting by Saud Mehsud. Writing by Kay Johnson

