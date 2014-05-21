FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Islamist group forces schools to close in Pakistan's southwest
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 21, 2014 / 12:49 PM / 3 years ago

Islamist group forces schools to close in Pakistan's southwest

Gul Yousafzai

2 Min Read

QUETTA, Pakistan (Reuters) - Thousands of women, children and activists marched in Pakistan’s volatile province of Baluchistan on Wednesday in a protest against a campaign by an Islamist group to force schools to shut down across the region.

Tanzeemul Islam-ul-Furqan (Organization of Islam for the Koran), a little-known group that has been setting schools on fire and distributing threatening leaflets against girls’ and Western-style education in Baluchistan, a vast province bordering Iran and Afghanistan.

“At least 35 private schools and 30 language centers have been shut down in the districts of Panjgur and Turbat for well over a week, but government schools are open,” Mohammad Ayub, a local education official, told Reuters.

“Apparently they have been allowed to function because their enrolment of female students is very small.”

It is rare for women to take part in public rallies in the traditional tribal society of Baluchistan, but on Wednesday, thousands of them marched alongside schoolchildren and political activists to appeal for better security at schools.

Zahid Husain Baluch said he was forced to close his school in Panjgur district on April 26 after receiving threats by telephone as well as menacing leaflets.

Two days later, the militants attacked two schools in a nearby area, setting them on fire, he said.

“Later leaflets inscribed with the name of Tanzeemul Islam-ul-Furqan were distributed in two districts calling for the closure of all schools and warning that violators will be shot dead,” Baluch said.

Another school teacher, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added: “It’s a new phenomenon here. Locals have never been opposed to girls’ education.”

Writing by Syed Raza Hassan Editing by Maria Golovnina and Ron Popeski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.