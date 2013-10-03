FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Taliban leader in Pakistan's Peshawar ahead of talks: sources
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 3, 2013 / 12:40 PM / 4 years ago

Ex-Taliban leader in Pakistan's Peshawar ahead of talks: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a former Taliban second-in-command held in Pakistan, has been moved to the city of Peshawar near the Afghan border as part of preparations for talks with the Afghan Taliban, security sources said on Thursday.

“Baradar was moved from one safe house in Karachi to another, and has now been moved to Peshawar,” one senior Pakistani defense official told Reuters.

Baradar was once a close friend of reclusive Taliban leader Mullah Mohammad Omar and he belongs to the same tribe as Afghan President Hamid Karzai.

Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik, Asim Tanveer and Maria Golovnina; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.