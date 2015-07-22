FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pakistan Supreme Court to hear Christian woman's blasphemy case
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 22, 2015 / 10:48 AM / 2 years ago

Pakistan Supreme Court to hear Christian woman's blasphemy case

The exterior of the house of Pakistani Christian woman Asia Bibi is seen in Ittanwalai located in Pakistan's Punjab Province November 13, 2010. REUTERS/Fayyaz Hussain
Mubasher Bukhari

3 Min Read

LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) - Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Wednesday temporarily suspended the death sentence of a Christian woman accused of blasphemy, her lawyer said, in a case that hit global headlines after the murder of two politicians who tried to intervene on her behalf.

Asia Bibi, a farm worker and mother of four, became the first woman to be sentenced to death under Pakistan’s controversial blasphemy law in 2010.

The Supreme Court will soon begin hearing an appeal against her conviction, said lawyer Saif-ul-Malook.

“The execution of Asia Bibi has been suspended and will remain suspended until the decision of this appeal,” Malook said. No date had been set for her execution, he added.

The prosecution lawyer was not available for comment.

The law in predominantly Muslim Pakistan does not define blasphemy but stipulates that the penalty is death.

While convictions for blasphemy are fairly common, with most cases involving members of religious minorities, a death sentence has never been carried out.

But many people have been killed by angry mobs after being accused of blasphemy. Human rights activists say accusations of blasphemy are sky rocketing because the law is often abused to settle grudges and seize money or property.

Attacks on those who have questioned the blasphemy law and called for reform, including the murder of two politicians who tried to intervene on behalf of Bibi, have stifled debate.

The governor of Punjab province, Salman Taseer, was shot dead by a bodyguard in 2011 after he had sought a presidential pardon for Bibi. The judge who later sentenced Taseer’s killer had to flee the country.

Islamist militants claimed responsibility for the murder later in 2011 of the then sole Christian government minister for challenging the blasphemy law.

The case against Bibi followed accusations by two sisters who accused her of making derogatory remarks about Islam.

Her lawyers say her neighbors had a grudge against Bibi because of an earlier dispute.

Malook said key witnesses had not appeared during hearings by the High Court.

“The real eyewitnesses ... never appeared before the court and backed out,” he said.

Evidence in blasphemy trials often cannot be reproduced in court for fear of committing another offence and judges and lawyers often refuse to hear cases because they fear being attacked.

Lawyers who here blasphemy cases are frequently threatened. A prominent human rights advocate defending a professor accused of making a blasphemous Facebook post was murdered last year.

Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.