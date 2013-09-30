FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Death toll from Pakistan market attack rises to 42
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 30, 2013 / 4:11 AM / 4 years ago

Death toll from Pakistan market attack rises to 42

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) - The death toll from a car bomb explosion in an ancient market in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar rose to at least 42 on Monday, after the third attack in the area in a week.

The blast ripped through the busy centuries-old market known as Quiswakhani, or the storytellers’ bazaar, in Peshawar’s old city on Sunday, exactly a week after more than 80 Christians were killed in a twin suicide bomb attack on a nearby church.

A spokesman for the main city hospital said at least 107 people were wounded.

The dead included at least 15 members of a family who had come to the city from a nearby village to make wedding arrangements.

Islamist violence has been on the rise in Pakistan in recent months, undermining Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s efforts to tame the insurgency by launching peace talks with the Taliban.

Pakistan’s main Taliban group, which has expressed willingness to talk peace on its conditions, denied responsibility for the latest attack.

Reporting by Hameed Ullah Khan; Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.