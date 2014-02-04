FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blast outside minority Shi'ite mosque in Pakistan kills eight
February 4, 2014 / 4:16 PM / 4 years ago

Blast outside minority Shi'ite mosque in Pakistan kills eight

Hameedullah Khan PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters)

2 Min Read

A rescue worker collects evidence at the site of a bomb blast in Peshawar February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Najeeb Rehman, a senior policeman, said the attack, possibly the work of more than one suicide bomber, had taken place as worshippers left the mosque and walked towards a local hotel.

“We have found the body parts of the attackers,” he said.

Hospital sources in Peshawar, a sprawling, dusty city on Pakistan’s unstable frontier with Afghanistan, said at least 28 people had been wounded.

The explosion, which echoed around the city center, happened at a time when the government is trying to engage Pakistani Taliban militants in peace negotiations.

Any major assault on civilians or security forces could upset those efforts. Some radical Sunni splinter groups operate outside central Taliban control, and the Taliban were likely to distance themselves from the attack.

Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
