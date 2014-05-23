FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suspected suicide blast hits heart of Pakistani capital: police
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 23, 2014 / 10:49 PM / 3 years ago

Suspected suicide blast hits heart of Pakistani capital: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - A bomb explosion hit the heart of the Pakistani capital on Saturday morning and police said it was caused by a suspected suicide bomber whose vest may have detonated prematurely.

The suspected bomber was in critical condition after the blast at a popular complex of shops in Islamabad but no one else was wounded, a senior policeman at the scene told Reuters.

The blast came after a week when Pakistani military jets pounded suspected militant hideouts. Ground troops also moved into a small portion of North Waziristan, an area on the Afghan border considered the main stronghold of Taliban forces.

Islamabad has been relatively peaceful in recent years, but in the past few months it was hit by an attack on the district court and a bombing at a vegetable market that killed 22 and wounded scores of others.

Reporting by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.