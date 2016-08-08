FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State claims responsibility for Pakistan hospital suicide attack
#World News
August 8, 2016 / 7:06 PM / a year ago

Islamic State claims responsibility for Pakistan hospital suicide attack

Residents light candles to honour victims of the blast in Quetta during a candellight vigil in Peshawar, Pakistan August 8, 2016.Fayaz Aziz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing in Pakistan that killed at least 70 people and wounded more than a hundred on Monday in an attack on mourners gathered at a hospital in Quetta, the group's Amaq news agency reported.

"A martyr from the Islamic State detonated his explosive belt at a gathering of justice ministry employees and Pakistani policemen in the city of Quetta," Amaq said.

The Pakistani Taliban faction Jamaat-ur-Ahrar has also claimed responsibility for the attack.

Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Hugh Lawson

