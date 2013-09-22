FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pope condemns Pakistan bombing as act of hate and war
September 22, 2013 / 4:55 PM / in 4 years

Pope condemns Pakistan bombing as act of hate and war

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAGLIARI, Sardinia (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday condemned a blast at a church in Pakistan that killed at least 78 people as an act of “hatred and war”.

“Today, in Pakistan, because of a wrong choice, a decision of hatred, of war, there was an attack in which 70 people died. This choice cannot stand. It serves nothing. Only the path of peace can build a better world,” he said in unprepared remarks at the end of a one-day trip to the city of Cagliari on the Italian island of Sardinia.

He then prayed with the crowd for the victims.

Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Kevin Liffey

