U.S. condemns attack at hospital in Pakistan: State Department
August 8, 2016 / 6:21 PM / a year ago

U.S. condemns attack at hospital in Pakistan: State Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States condemned the suicide-bomb attack on a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan, that killed at least 70 people on Monday as a crowd gathered to mourn the earlier killing of a prominent lawyer, the State Department said.

"Today, terrorists targeted a hospital, as well as the judiciary and the media, two of the most important pillars of every democracy," State Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau said in a statement. "These brutal and senseless attacks only deepen our shared resolve to defeat terrorism around the world."

Reporting by Ruthy Munoz; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
