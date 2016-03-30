FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan's Sharif cancels visit to Washington in wake of attack
March 30, 2016 / 7:01 PM / a year ago

Pakistan's Sharif cancels visit to Washington in wake of attack

Security officials gather at the site of a blast outside a public park in Lahore, Pakistan, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has canceled plans to visit the United States after a bombing on Sunday killed 70 people in Lahore, the White House said on Wednesday after Sharif and President Barack Obama spoke by phone.

“President Obama expressed his understanding of Prime Minister Sharif’s decision to cancel his visit to the United States and remain in Pakistan following this terrorist attack,” the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chris Reese

