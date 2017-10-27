FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blast hits train in Pakistan's Baluchistan; at least six hurt
Sections
Featured
Wall Street loves electric cars, America loves trucks
Business
Wall Street loves electric cars, America loves trucks
Cloud computing drives massive growth for big U.S. tech firms
Technology
Cloud computing drives massive growth for big U.S. tech firms
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
Cyber Risk
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 27, 2017 / 11:41 AM / in 18 minutes

Blast hits train in Pakistan's Baluchistan; at least six hurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QUETTA, Pakistan (Reuters) - At least six people were wounded on Friday when a bomb went off along railway tracks in southwestern Pakistan, halting train service in the region, security and railways officials said.

The train was traveling from Baluchistan’s capital of Quetta to the eastern metropolis of Lahore when a blast on the main railway track damaged one of the train cars.

“One train bogie was damaged in the blast and a portion of the tracks blown up,” said railways official Aammir Baloch, adding that train services for Quetta had been suspended.

Writing by Saad Sayeed; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.