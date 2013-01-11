FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan Shi'ite leader criticizes army chief after bombings
#World News
January 11, 2013 / 12:20 PM / 5 years ago

Pakistan Shi'ite leader criticizes army chief after bombings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - In a rare challenge, a Shi‘ite leader publicly criticized powerful Pakistani army chief General Ashfaq Kayani over security in the country after bombings aimed at the minority sect killed 114 people.

“I ask the army chief: What have you done with these extra three years you got (in office). What did you give us except more death,” Maulana Amin Shaheedi, who heads a national council of Shi‘ite organizations, told a news conference.

Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Writing by Michael Georgy

