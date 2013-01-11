Pakistan Shi'ite leader criticizes army chief after bombings

(Reuters) - In a rare challenge, a Shi‘ite leader publicly criticized powerful Pakistani army chief General Ashfaq Kayani over security in the country after bombings aimed at the minority sect killed 114 people.

“I ask the army chief: What have you done with these extra three years you got (in office). What did you give us except more death,” Maulana Amin Shaheedi, who heads a national council of Shi‘ite organizations, told a news conference.