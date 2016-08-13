FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Pakistan police arrest ex-husband, father in suspected 'honor killing'
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 13, 2016 / 3:41 PM / a year ago

Pakistan police arrest ex-husband, father in suspected 'honor killing'

Mubasher Bukhari

2 Min Read

LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) - Pakistani police on Saturday arrested the former husband and the father of a British woman on suspicion of murder after her second husband alleged she was the victim of an "honor killing" for remarrying, police said.

Samia Shahid, 28, a beautician from Bradford who was visiting her family in Pakistan, died last month in the village of Pandori in northern Punjab province.

The case attracted attention because it came days after the high-profile honor killing of outspoken social media star Qandeel Baloch, whose brother has been arrested in the case.

Deputy Inspector General Police Abubakar Khuda Bakhsh, the investigating officer in the case, said police had arrested Shahid's ex-husband - her cousin Shakeel - and her father, Chaudhry Shahid.

"The court has sent them to police custody for physical remand of four days," Bakhsh said. "Once, facts are established, we would be in a better position to say if it is an honor killing or a murder as revenge." 

Shahid's relatives have said she died of a heart attack, but her husband, Kazim Mukhtar, told Reuters last month that he believed she had been poisoned and then strangled. He said they had both received death threats from her family in the past.

Less than two weeks before Shahid died, Baloch, 26, who had divided opinion in the deeply conservative Muslim society by regularly posting revealing photos on social media, was found strangled and her brother was arrested.

Some 500 women are killed every year in Pakistan by relatives who feel their family has been shamed by a daughter or sister hanging out with men, eloping or otherwise infringing conservative demands on women's modesty.

Baloch's death led Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's ruling party to announce that it would pass long-delayed legislation outlawing "honor killing" within weeks.

The new law is still pending.

Writing by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.