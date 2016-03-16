FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bomb on bus kills 15 government employees in Pakistan
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 16, 2016 / 4:18 AM / a year ago

Bomb on bus kills 15 government employees in Pakistan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) - A bomb on a bus carrying government employees in the Pakistani city of Peshawar killed 15 people on Wednesday, officials said, and a militant group claimed responsibility, saying it was revenge for death sentences passed against Islamists.

The attack took place on a main road after the bus picked up government workers from districts surrounding Peshawar and was taking them to work in the city.

Senior police official Mohammad Kashif said 15 people were killed and 35 wounded. A hospital official said the death toll was likely to rise.

“It’s premature to comment about the nature of the blast but it appears that explosives were planted inside the bus,” Kashif said. “There were 40 to 50 people on the bus.”

Lashkar-e-Islam, a militant group allied with the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility, saying it was to avenge a military court’s sentencing of 13 militants to death on Tuesday.

Pakistani security forces stepped up their fight against the Pakistani Taliban and allied militants along the border with Afghanistan after the massacre of 134 children at an army-run school in Peshawar in December 2014.

Bomb attacks have fallen off since then as the militants have been squeezed into smaller pockets of territory. However, militant groups remain able to launch sporadic attacks on security forces and civilian targets.

Two Pakistani employees of the U.S. consulate in Peshawar and some soldiers were killed by a bomb while on a drug-eradication mission this month.

Reporting by Jibran Ahmad and Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Writing by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Paul Tait, Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.