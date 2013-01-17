FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cleric leading Pakistan protests reaches deal with government
#World News
January 17, 2013 / 4:24 PM / 5 years ago

Cleric leading Pakistan protests reaches deal with government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sufi cleric and leader of the Minhaj-ul-Quran religious organisation Muhammad Tahirul Qadri addresses his supporters from behind the window of an armoured vehicle on the second day of protests in Islamabad January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - A Muslim cleric calling for the Pakistani government to resign said on Thursday he had reached an agreement with the administration and would call halt to the street protests in Islamabad that triggered a political crisis four days ago.

“We have reached an agreement. After getting the prime minister’s signature, we will read it in out front of protesters,” the cleric, Muhammad Tahirul Qadri, who has a history of ties to the military, told his supporters.

Reporting by Mubasher Bukhari; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Kevin Liffey

