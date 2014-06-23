FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Plane carrying prominent anti-government cleric diverted in Pakistan
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 23, 2014 / 4:42 AM / 3 years ago

Plane carrying prominent anti-government cleric diverted in Pakistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - A plane carrying a prominent Pakistani cleric, en route to the to the capital Islamabad to lead what he describes as a revolution against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, was diverted to another Pakistani city on Monday, an airport official said.

About 2,000 supporters of Tahirul Qadri clashed with police outside the main airport serving Islamabad on Monday where they had gathered to greet their leader. Qadri is usually based in Canada.

Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan, Maria Golovnina; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.