Plane carrying prominent anti-government cleric diverted in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - A plane carrying a prominent Pakistani cleric, en route to the to the capital Islamabad to lead what he describes as a revolution against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, was diverted to another Pakistani city on Monday, an airport official said.

About 2,000 supporters of Tahirul Qadri clashed with police outside the main airport serving Islamabad on Monday where they had gathered to greet their leader. Qadri is usually based in Canada.