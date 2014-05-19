FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan scraps case against FBI agent arrested at airport
#World News
May 19, 2014 / 11:00 AM / 3 years ago

Pakistan scraps case against FBI agent arrested at airport

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - A Pakistani court on Monday dropped a case against a U.S. law enforcement agent charged with weapons offenses for trying to board a flight while carrying bullets and a knife in his luggage.

The incident revived memories of Pakistan’s 2011 arrest of a CIA contractor, who shot dead two men he thought were trying to rob him, souring U.S.-Pakistani ties at a time when the two nations were already deeply suspicious of each other.

Both nations officially cooperate to fight Islamist militants but frequently trade public accusations.

In the current case, Pakistani authorities arrested Joel Cox, a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent, at the airport in the southern city of Karachi on May 4 after he tried to board a civilian flight with the knife and 15 9-mm bullets, police said.

He spent three nights in jail before being freed on a $10,000 bond.

On Monday, police said they asked for the case to be canceled.

“Since he was not carrying a weapon, only bullets were found from his luggage, the investigation report recommended the cancellation of the case,” Inspector Khalid Mehmood told Reuters.

In the 2011 shooting, the detained contractor, Raymond Davis, was eventually freed after the payment of “blood money” to the families of the two men, a practice allowed by Pakistani law.

Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Katharine Houreld and Clarence Fernandez

