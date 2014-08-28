FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan protest leaders say to negotiate with army to end crisis
#World News
August 28, 2014 / 5:41 PM / 3 years ago

Pakistan protest leaders say to negotiate with army to end crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistani opposition leaders Imran Khan and Tahir ul-Qadri, who have tried to force the prime minister to quit after a wave of protests, agreed on Thursday to negotiate with the country’s powerful army to find a way out of the crisis within 24 hours.

“The army chief has asked us to give him 24 hours to solve the crisis,” Qadri told thousands of supporters in Islamabad. Khan, speaking shortly after him, echoed his remarks.

Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Alison Williams

