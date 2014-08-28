Pakistan protest leaders say to negotiate with army to end crisis

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistani opposition leaders Imran Khan and Tahir ul-Qadri, who have tried to force the prime minister to quit after a wave of protests, agreed on Thursday to negotiate with the country’s powerful army to find a way out of the crisis within 24 hours.

“The army chief has asked us to give him 24 hours to solve the crisis,” Qadri told thousands of supporters in Islamabad. Khan, speaking shortly after him, echoed his remarks.