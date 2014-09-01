FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistani protesters push closer to PM House amid clashes
September 1, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

Pakistani protesters push closer to PM House amid clashes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - A large crowd of Pakistani protesters pushed closer to the prime minister’s house in central Islamabad on Monday, fighting running battles with police after breaking into the Pakistan Secretariat area which houses government ministries.

Although they fired occasional teargas canisters, police were seen retreating and showing restraint as protesters, many carrying wooden clubs, pushed closer to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s official residence. It was not clear if he was at the residence.

Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan and Maria Golovnina

