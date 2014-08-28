FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistani protest leader Qadri says talks with government fail
#World News
August 28, 2014 / 10:19 AM / 3 years ago

Pakistani protest leader Qadri says talks with government fail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistani protest leader Tahir ul-Qadri’s camp said on Thursday talks with the government had failed and protesters camped out outside parliament would be allowed to go home.

The statement from his political party said Qadri would make a speech to his supporters later on Thursday to deliver the message. It was not clear from the statement whether this means his camp had given up on its demands.

“Dr Qadri is expected to say to the crowd that they are free to go back,” the party said in the statement. “Pakistanis have been burning in the flames of hunger, poverty and injustice but nobody cares for them.”

Qadri said a day earlier that Thursday was the last day for the government to meet his demands, mainly the registration of a criminal case into the killings of 14 of his party activists during clashes with police at a June protest in the city of Lahore.

Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Robert Birsel

