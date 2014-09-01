Pakistani soldiers enter state TV channel besieged by protesters

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistani soldiers and paramilitary forces entered the headquarters of the state television channel PTV in Islamabad on Monday after a crowd of protesters stormed the building and took the channel off the air.
Television pictures showed uniformed members of a paramilitary force and soldiers walking calmly into the building, with no reports of violence.
A PTV source told Reuters that the protesters had occupied the main control room and smashed some equipment.
