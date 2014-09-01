FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan army chief meets Prime Minister Sharif: army source
September 1, 2014 / 8:34 AM / 3 years ago

Pakistan army chief meets Prime Minister Sharif: army source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s army chief Raheel Sharif met Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday, an army source said, as opposition protesters crowded outside government offices demanding the premier’s resignation.

A day earlier the army chief, who is not related to the prime minister, urged the government and opposition leaders to resolve the crisis through talks and warned against the use of force to end the demonstrations.

Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

