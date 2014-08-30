FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan police fire teargas on large crowd demanding PM resign
#World News
August 30, 2014 / 6:12 PM / 3 years ago

Pakistan police fire teargas on large crowd demanding PM resign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistani police fired teargas after thousands of protesters threatened to march on the prime minister’s house to force him to resign, a police source said.

At least 8,000 protesters have been rallying in the center of the capital Islamabad for more than two weeks, demanding Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s resignation, but so far the demonstrations have been peaceful.

On Saturday night, protesters threatened to move on Sharif’s residence.

Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

