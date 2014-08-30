Pakistan police fire teargas on large crowd demanding PM resign

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistani police fired teargas after thousands of protesters threatened to march on the prime minister’s house to force him to resign, a police source said.

At least 8,000 protesters have been rallying in the center of the capital Islamabad for more than two weeks, demanding Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s resignation, but so far the demonstrations have been peaceful.

On Saturday night, protesters threatened to move on Sharif’s residence.