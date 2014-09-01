Clashes resume in Pakistani capital, police fire teargas

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Clashes between Pakistani anti-government protesters and police resumed in the capital Islamabad late on Monday afternoon with security forces firing teargas to stop demonstrators trying to reach Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s residence.
Live television footage showed men armed with wooden clubs running chaotically along the central Constitution Avenue, some pressing cotton scarves to their faces to lessen the effect of the teargas.
