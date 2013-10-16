Czechs say negotiating release of women seized in Pakistan

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech government is negotiating the release of two Czech women kidnapped in Pakistan in March, President Milos Zeman said on Wednesday.

Antonie Chrastecka and Hana Humpalova, who are both 24, were seized in March while travelling by microbus through Pakistan’s southwestern province of Baluchistan near the Afghan border en route to India.

“I can only say they are currently somewhere between Pakistan and Afghanistan and currently their release is being negotiated,” Zeman told CTK news agency when asked about the case during a meeting with students in the Czech city of Kolin.

There has been no official word of their fate since a video given to a Czech TV station was broadcast in June showing the two demanding the release of Pakistani national Aafia Siddiqui.

Siddiqui, a neuroscientist, was given an 86-year sentence by a U.S. court in 2010 for shooting at FBI agents and soldiers in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Ministry declined to comment. Zeman’s spokeswoman was unavailable for comment.