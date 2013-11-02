FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan Taliban promote number two to replace leader slain by drone
November 2, 2013 / 9:34 AM / 4 years ago

Pakistan Taliban promote number two to replace leader slain by drone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan (Reuters) - The Pakistani Taliban voted on Saturday to promote their number two commander, Khan Said, also known as Sajna, to replace leader Hakimullah Mehsud who was killed in a strike by a U.S. drone, militant commanders and security sources said.

Said is believed to have masterminded an attack on a jail in northwest Pakistan that freed nearly 400 prisoners in 2012 and an attack on a Pakistani air force base in the same year.

Mehsud was killed by a U.S. drone in northwest Pakistan, near the Afghan border, on Friday.

Writing By Katharine Houreld; Editing by Robert Birsel

