FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pakistan Taliban: leader's body 'recognizable' after drone strike
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 2, 2013 / 4:57 AM / 4 years ago

Pakistan Taliban: leader's body 'recognizable' after drone strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) - A Pakistani Taliban fighter said on Saturday that leader Hakimullah Mehsud’s body was “damaged but recognizable” after a U.S. drone strike hit his vehicle, in the first eyewitness account of his death.

Security officials have said Mehsud and three others were killed on Friday in the Taliban stronghold of Miranshah.

Mehsud, who had a $5 million bounty on his head, has been reported killed by drones before. He took over as leader of the Pakistani Taliban in 2009 after its two previous leaders were killed in drone strikes.

Taliban commanders said Mehsud’s funeral would be held on Saturday and commanders were debating his replacement.

Reporting by Jibran Ahmad and Katharine Houreld; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.