FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. drone strike kills five militants in Pakistan
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 30, 2014 / 6:33 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. drone strike kills five militants in Pakistan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WANA Pakistan (Reuters) - A suspected U.S. drone strike killed at least five militants in a Pakistani tribal region bordering Afghanistan on Thursday, with local villagers saying the dead included of a senior Arab commander.

U.S. drone strikes have escalated this month, hitting targets in tribal areas several times a week, but the latest strike comes just days after U.S. and British combat troops in neighboring Afghanistan officially ended their operations.

“The bodies were taken to an unknown location after the attack. We heard from local militants that there was a senior Arab commander but they didn’t mention his name,” said one villager in South Waziristan.

Another villager, who also spoke anonymously, said a number of “foreign guests” were staying in the targeted house after fleeing a major military offensive in the tribal region of North Waziristan.

Drone strikes stopped while the Pakistani government pursued ultimately fruitless peace talks with the Taliban insurgency but resumed four days before the military announced an anti-Taliban offensive in North Waziristan in June.

Death tolls from drone strikes are often disputed and North Waziristan, a mountainous region along the Afghan border, is currently off limits to journalists. The Taliban also seal the sites of many strikes.

Foreign militants including al Qaeda-linked Arabs and Uzbeks are holed up in the remote mountains on the Afghan border alongside their Pashtun Taliban hosts, planning and staging attacks together.

Reporting Hafiz Wazir, Jibran Ahmad and Saud Mehsud; Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.